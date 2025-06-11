Viewership grows 47% over 2021 for WNBC, WNJU and POLITICO's June 4 mayoral primary debate, with more than 725,000 viewers tuning in

Below is a press release from WNBC and WNJU

NEW YORK, NY – (June 11, 2025) – Viewing statistics released today by NBC 4 New York/WNBC and Telemundo 47/WNJU detail the strong public interest in last week’s New York City Democratic Mayoral Primary Debate and the ongoing race for New York City Mayor.

“Last Wednesday’s debate was a substantive discussion of the issues New Yorkers care about, led by a panel of experienced and respected journalists. We are thrilled that our 2025 debate generated a 47% increase in overall viewership compared to four years ago. The fact that nearly three quarters of a million viewers took the time to watch on so many platforms is proof just how much people care about the city's future,” said Amy Morris, Senior Vice President of News for NBC 4 New York/WNBC and Telemundo 47/WNJU.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

490,923 total viewers were recorded on WNBC (Channel 4), WNJU (Channel 47) & ENJU (TeleXitos Channel 47.2 ) for their broadcasts of the June 4, 2025 debate. This reflects a 2% increase in impressions compared to the station’s joint broadcast of the June 16, 2021 Primary Debate for Mayor.

) for their broadcasts of the June 4, 2025 debate. This reflects a 2% increase in impressions compared to the station’s joint broadcast of the June 16, 2021 Primary Debate for Mayor. 235,521 views were recorded on WNBC’s and WNJU’s digital and streaming platforms, including NBC New York News and Telemundo Noreste.

Combined, 726,444 total views were recorded on WNBC and WNJU’s linear and streaming platforms for their broadcasts of the June 4, 2025 debate . This reflects a 47% increase in total views compared to the station’s joint broadcast of the June 16, 2021 Primary Debate for Mayor.

for their broadcasts of the June 4, 2025 debate This reflects a 47% increase in total views compared to the station’s joint broadcast of the June 16, 2021 Primary Debate for Mayor. Moderators for the June 4 debate included WNBC News Anchor David Ushery, WNBC Political Reporter Melissa Russo, WNJU News Anchor Rosarina Breton and POLITICO New York Editor Sally Goldenberg.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP



Source: NSI, New York, NLTV R&F P2+ (6/4/25 WNBC 7-8pm & ENJU 7-9pm), (6/5/25 WNJU 5-6pm) & (6/16/21 WNBC & WNJU 7-8pm). Streaming from YouTube, FAST channels & internal Adobe Analytics core site & app traffic.

WNBC and WNJU will continue their debate coverage this afternoon, with the two Democratic candidates for Public Advocate squaring off live at 4 PM on both station’s digital and streaming platforms. The debates will again run on WNBC and WNJU’s linear channels this Sunday, June 15; WNJU’s broadcast will air at 9:00 AM and WNBC’s broadcast will air at 9:30 AM.

About NBC 4 New York / WNBC

NBC 4 New York / WNBC is the flagship station of the NBCUniversal Local division of NBCUniversal, serving the New York Tri-State area for more than 75 years and featuring Alfred I. duPont-Columbia, Edward R. Murrow, and Emmy® Award-winning journalists who are among the most accomplished in their field. The station includes the NBC 4 I-Team, New York’s largest televised investigative reporting unit, Better Get Baquero which has recovered more than $16 million for Tri-State consumers and Storm Team 4, certified by WeatheRate for delivering the Tri-State’s most accurate local weather forecast using cutting-edge technology such as Storm Tracker 4, a high-frequency S-Band dual polarization fixed Doppler weather radar. NBC 4 New York’s digital platforms are also among the most read and watched in the New York market and include the NBC 4 App, dedicated Peacock, Roku, Apple TV, Pluto, and Amazon FireTV channels along with unique, out-of-home viewing in local taxis.

About Telemundo 47 New York / WNJU

Telemundo 47 / WNJU is NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo station with more than 60 years of service to the Spanish-speaking communities of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Featuring Emmy® Award-winning journalists and offering more than 27 hours of locally produced programming each week, the station includes the New York market’s only team of bilingual meteorologists, La Autoridad en El Tiempo who are certified by WeatheRate for delivering the Tri-State’s most accurate Spanish-language television forecast. Their Telemundo Responde investigative unit has recovered more than $5 million to date, with Telemundo 47’s public affairs program Enfoque Nueva York shining a weekly spotlight on the policy issues and local concerns most important to viewers. Telemundo 47 provides news and information across all platforms, including the Telemundo 47 App, dedicated Roku, Apple TV and Amazon FireTV channels, and across social media. The Tri-State’s Spanish-language broadcasting channel for soccer, Telemundo 47 will offer exclusive Spanish-language coverage of the 2026 FIFA Men’s World Cup™ tournament.

About POLITICO

POLITICO is the global authority on the intersection of politics, policy, and power. It is the most robust news operation and information service in the world specializing in politics and policy, which informs the most influential audience with insight, edge, and authority.

Founded in 2007, POLITICO has grown to a team of more than 1100 journalists and media professionals across North America, and Europe. In October 2021, POLITICO was acquired by, and is a subsidiary of, Axel Springer SE.

###