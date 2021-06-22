NYC Mayor Race: Candidates Hit Campaign Trail in Final Hours Before Primary Day

Before Tuesday's make or break primary day in the race for New York City mayor, the candidates fanned out across the city in a last-ditch effort to drum up a few more votes before polls open in the morning.

Frontrunner Eric Adams told supporters in Queens that "I have to be careful right now — I'm telling people rank whomever you want." That comment comes after the weekend partnership between his rivals Kathryn Garcia and Andrew Yang, which was clearly aimed at catching Adams off-guard.

A crowd of hundreds gathered in Flushing on Saturday chanting "Andrew Yang," in the moments before their candidate addressed them with a clear voting message in the final days of the race: "If you support me, you should rank Kathryn Garcia No. 2 on your ballot."

Yang continued his support of Garcia on Monday, saying "people know that I like and admire Kathryn, I'm asking my supporters to also support Kathryn on their ballot as their second choice."

Ranked choice voting makes its debut in New York City’s mayoral primary Tuesday. Rather than pick just one candidate, voters get to rank several in order of preference. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

Garcia on Monday didn't address the newly formed alliance much, instead saying that she is emphasizing "getting people out to vote. I want it to be the easiest thing possible."

However, later in the day she said that the skepticism and cynicism coming from Adams and current Mayor Bill de Blasio regarding the co-endorsement is like "pot calling the kettle black...I've not been a politician, but those tare two people who've been in politics a long time. Maybe they're seeing more there than there is because that's how they would approach it."

The co-endorsement strategy was inspired by the first-ever ranked choice voting system in New York City this election, and led to some slightly awkward moments. Garcia forced a smile as a crowd loudly chanted for Yang, whom she was there with.

For his part, Adams tried not to pay much attention to the partnership, showing supporters in Queens that he was literally brushing it off. But hours earlier on CNN, the Brooklyn borough president compared the Garcia-Yang alliance to acts of voter suppression.

"African-Americans are very clear on voter suppression — we know about the poll tax, we know about the fight we've had historically," Adams said, echoing similar calls made by some of his supporters that the rivals' tactics were racist.

However another top candidate in the race, civil rights attorney Maya Wiley, said that accusation is unfair.

"Candidates make the best choices about they want to make about their strategies, that is what Yang and Garcia did," she said. "That is not racism, it is how the system works."

Yang responded to Adams' criticism on Monday, warning that the objections could be a preview of what an Adams adminsitration would look like.

"The last thing New York City needs is a mayor who uses race-baiting any time he is criticized," Yang said.

Adams has risen to the top of recent polls (leading by eight points in a NY1/Ipsos poll released Monday, with Yang in second and Garcia in third) with a tough-on-crime message, which he honed in on further on Monday as he offered a Queens shooting victim his personal cell phone number.

Whomever prevails in the Democratic primary will face the winner of the GOP contest between livery and bodega advocate Fernando Mateo, and Guardian Angel founder Curtis Sliwa — who was again endorsed by former NYC mayor and Trump attorney Rude Giuliani.

"New York can't vote for a Republican. Who wrote that rule?" Giuliani asked a small crowd of supporters.

Sliwa is planning to vote early Tuesday morning, while Mateo voted early. Most of the Democratic field opted to vote early, but Adams is slated to vote early Tuesday morning as well.

And while voters will be able to have their final say Tuesday, don't expect final results to come any time soon.