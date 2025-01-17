New York City Mayor Eric Adams is scheduled to meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Friday, just three days before the latter is set to take office.

A spokesperson for Adams said in a statement Thursday evening that the mayor "has made quite clear his willingness to work with President-elect Trump and his incoming administration on behalf of New Yorkers — and that partnership with the federal government is critical to New York City's success."

While it was not immediately clear what specifically the two would talk about during the sit-down, the statement said they would "discuss New Yorkers' priorities.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"The mayor looks forward to having a productive conversation with the incoming president on how we can move our city and country forward," the statement read.

It was not made clear where the meeting might take place, in NYC or at Mar-a-Lago. However, on the mayor's public schedule for Friday, it stated he would meet with Trump before traveling back from Palm Beach, Florida.

Word of the meeting comes a month after Trump said during a wide-ranging press conference that he would "look at" giving the embattled Adams a pardon.

“Yeah I would,” consider pardoning Adams, Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida on Dec. 16, before saying that he was not familiar with the specifics of the charges Adam is facing.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges that he accepted lavish travel benefits and illegal campaign contributions from a Turkish official and other foreign nationals in exchange for political favors that included pushing through the opening of a Turkish consulate building.

He has vowed to continue serving as mayor while fighting the charges “with every ounce of my strength and my spirit.” Adams has suggested — without providing evidence — that the charges are politically motivated.