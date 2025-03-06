NYC Mayor Eric Adams' approval rating drops to all-time low, poll finds

A new poll has found New York City Mayor Eric Adams' approval rating has dropped to an all-time low.

The Quinnipiac University poll shows that only 20% of NYC registered voters give Adams a positive rating. That's the lowest number of any New York City mayor in the nearly 30 years since the poll began (breaking his own previous record set in Dec. 2023, when Adams had 28% job approval).

Two-thirds of New Yorkers disapprove of the mayor's performance over, and just over half of voters polled (56%) believe Adams should resign. Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to Adams for him to step down, with 72% of Democrats in favor while 68% of Republicans believe the mayor should remain in office.

The results of the poll come as Adams' political future remains murky. Adams was indicted last year in a sweeping bribery case in which federal prosecutors allege Adams accepted luxury travel perks and illegal campaign contributions. He has pleaded not guilty.

The incumbent's woes deepened significantly this year after the U.S. Department of Justice moved to drop the case so Adams could help with Republican President Donald Trump's immigration agenda, leaving open the possibility that the case could be reinstated at a future date.

That charges have yet to be formally dismissed by the judge.

It also comes as more potential rivals throw their hats into the ring in the race for City Hall, at least on the Democratic said. On Saturday, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced his bid for mayor, saying he would “save our city.”+

On Monday, Adams passed on several opportunities to punch back — but said he did agree with his fellow Democrat on one point.

“I do believe we need to be saved — from him,” Adams said at a City Hall news conference.

Cuomo entered the race with an announcement that framed himself as an experienced moderate leader with the political knowhow to tackle the city's most pressing issues.

But he has his own set of damaging baggage: Cuomo resigned in 2021 after a report from the state's attorney general found that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

He has also been criticized for his COVID-19 response, in particular a policy that early in the pandemic barred nursing homes from refusing to readmit coronavirus patients who were discharged from hospitals.

On Wednesday, NBC New York learned City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams also intends to announce her candidacy for mayor. She would join an already crowded Democratic field that includes Comptroller Brad Lander, state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, state Sen. Jessica Ramos, state Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani and former city Comptroller Scott Stringer.

The Quinnipiac poll showed Cuomo getting 31% support, followed by the mayor with 11%, Mamdani with 8%, Jumaane Williams with 7%, Stringer with 6%, Lander with 5%, and Ramos and Adrienne Adams with 4% each.

Anthony Izaguirre of The Associated Press contributed to this report.