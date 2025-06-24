Voters head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary race, a closely watched contest that by most accounts has only tightened in the waning days before the election.

But don't expect to know the winner Tuesday night.

New York City uses ranked-choice voting. The system is based on a simple premise: Democracy works better if people don't have to put their eggs in a single basket.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Rather than pick just one candidate, voters get to rank several in order of preference. Even if a voter's top choice doesn't have enough support to win, their rankings of other candidates still play a role in determining the victor.

So how long will it take? Here's what to know about ranked-choice elections. Track results as they come in here.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

How does ranked choice work?

If one candidate is the first choice of a majority of voters — more than 50% — that person wins the race outright, just like in a traditional election.

If nobody hits that threshold, ranked choice analysis kicks in.

Vote tabulation is done by computer in rounds. After the first round, the candidate in last place — the candidate ranked No. 1 by the fewest amount of people — is eliminated. The computer then looks at the ballots cast by people who ranked that candidate first, to see who they ranked second. Those people's votes are then redistributed to their second choices.

That process then repeats. As more candidates are eliminated, voters' third, fourth and even fifth choices could potentially come into play. Rounds continue until there are only two candidates left. The one with the most votes wins.

Eleven candidates are on the ballot in the Democratic mayoral primary. Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams isn't one of them. He's a Democrat but is running as an independent. The Republican Party has already picked its nominee, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa.

How long will it take?

The computerized process of tabulating votes takes little time, but it doesn't start right away.

Polls close at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Within a few hours, preliminary results should give a picture of how the candidates are doing based on voters' first choices.

The ranked choice tabulations, however, won't start until July 1 because the city needs to wait for the arrival of mail-in ballots.

The July 1 tabulation could potentially give a clear picture of who won, but the result won't be official. Further rounds of ranked choice analysis will be done as additional absentee ballots come in until the board certifies the election July 15.

This will be the second time New York City has used ranked choice in a mayoral primary. The first time, in 2021, things went haywire when elections officials neglected to clear test data from the tabulation program. That led to an inaccurate vote tally being reported until officials realized the error.

Officials are hoping things go smoother this time.

Don’t be surprised if we have to wait a few weeks. The Board of Elections can accept absentee ballots until seven days after Election Day, so the results of some races may not be known until all have been received.