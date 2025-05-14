Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to pay $330K for misusing taxpayer funds in White House bid

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will pay more than $300,000 for improperly using taxpayer funds for his NYPD security detail to travel with him during his short-lived 2019 presidential campaign.

The Conflicts of Interest Board had accused de Blasio of misusing his security detail on more than 30 occasions.

De Blasio posted on X that he "settled an outstanding case with the NYC COIB. I acknowledge that I made a mistake, and I deeply regret it."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The COIB said in a statement Wednesday the settlement ends three years of litigation with the former mayor. De Blasio will pay $329,794.20 in restitution; he has already paid $100,000, the COIB said. The nearly $230,000 de Blasio still owes will be paid back over the next four years.

The money covers travel costs for the NYPD officers but not their salary and overtime. Since 2023, de Blasio had been trying to fight paying the reimbursement. He will also pay a $10,000 fine.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Now it’s time to move forward,” de Blasio wrote in his social media post.