Bill de Blasio

Ex-NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio to pay $330K for misusing taxpayer funds in White House bid

By Jonathan Dienst and Melissa Russo

FILE — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during a news conference, Sept. 27, 2021, in New York. Former New York City Mayor de Blasio will return to his alma mater New York University and the Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service, as the 2023 Marnold Visiting Fellow, the university announced.
AP Photo/Jeenah Moon, File

Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will pay more than $300,000 for improperly using taxpayer funds for his NYPD security detail to travel with him during his short-lived 2019 presidential campaign. 

The Conflicts of Interest Board had accused de Blasio of misusing his security detail on more than 30 occasions.

De Blasio posted on X that he "settled an outstanding case with the NYC COIB. I acknowledge that I made a mistake, and I deeply regret it."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The COIB said in a statement Wednesday the settlement ends three years of litigation with the former mayor.  De Blasio will pay $329,794.20 in restitution; he has already paid $100,000, the COIB said. The nearly $230,000  de Blasio still owes will be paid back over the next four years.

The money covers travel costs for the NYPD officers but not their salary and overtime. Since 2023, de Blasio had been trying to fight paying the reimbursement. He will also pay a $10,000 fine.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“Now it’s time to move forward,” de Blasio wrote in his social media post.

This article tagged under:

Bill de BlasioNew York Citypolitics
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us