NYC Leaders and Lawmakers Respond to Trump's Claims That City Is A ‘Ghost Town'

Early in Thursday night's debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the commander in chief made a comment regarding New York City that drew some impassioned responses from New Yorkers.

When discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and the response to it, the president said that New York City is "a ghost town," criticizing how restaurants and other businesses have had to close amid the pandemic.

"Take a look at New York and what's happened to my wonderful city for so many years. I loved it, it was vibrant. It's dying, everyone's leaving New York," Trump said.

Needless to say, many in or with ties to the city didn't take too kindly to the critique. Mayor Bill de Blasio was quick to respond, saying "New Yorkers are bringing our city back stronger than ever. It’s nothing short of heroic."

Yeah let’s talk about New York City:



-Massive FREE testing capacity

-Schools are open

-Driving down COVID rates



We’re coming back strong. No thanks to you, President Trump. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 23, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump, New Yorkers are bringing our city back stronger than ever. It’s nothing short of heroic. The only “ghost town “ will be Mar-a-Lago after you’re forced into retirement on Election Day. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 23, 2020

Mark Levine, a City Councilmember from Manhattan, posted a video showing customers doing outdoor dining at restaurants, which appeared to be fairly busy.

Trump: NYC is "ghost town" that's "totally shut down"



Manhattan tonight:pic.twitter.com/zVb5Gi8fC7 — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) October 23, 2020

Other politicians and leaders in the and around the state weighed in as well, most of the same opinion: The city is far from a ghost town.

I had to wait 15 minutes to order pizza in person tonight!



NOT A 👻 TOWN! — Corey Johnson (@CoreyinNYC) October 23, 2020

Sitting in the “ghost town” and wondering when Trump last came to any of our neighborhoods? #Debate2020 — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) October 23, 2020

Fact check: New York is not a ghost town and everyone is not dying here. — Kathleen Rice (@KathleenRice) October 23, 2020

During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert following the debate, Gov. Andrew Cuomo quipped that "New York has a lower infection rate than the White House."

One Cuomo's top aides touted New York's low COVID positivity rate, and went on to criticize the president's decision to put a travel ban on China, but not on Europe sooner.

NY has the 3rd lowest positivity rate in the country and has since June



If Trump had done a European travel ban in January, we would never have been blindsided by this virus to begin with https://t.co/XgANgSpXEI — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) October 23, 2020

Yes we rejected you, but seriously...enough with the lies



NY to Trump --> pic.twitter.com/R0vYyYsNuU — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) October 23, 2020

Trump's comment came after Biden said that places like restaurants should reopen with plexiglass dividers and appropriate spacing between tables, in addition to measures like rapid testing and test and trace programs.

"Take a look at what New York has done in terms of turning the curve down, in terms of the number of people dying," Biden responded.

Trump earlier criticized the state and Cuomo's response to shut down the states when the pandemic was at its peak, saying that New York and other states with Democratic governors who made similar decisions regarding the economy are "dying."