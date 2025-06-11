NYC Democratic Public Advocate Primary Debate: Timing, how to watch Wednesday

The leading candidates in the Democratic race for New York City Public Advocate will be meeting for the final time on Wednesday before the start of early voting.

The New York City Democratic Public Advocate Debate among the leading candidates will be presented by WNBC/NBC New York, WNJU/Telemundo 47 and POLITICO at the WNBC/WNJU studios in Rockefeller Center. The debate will begin at 4 p.m.

The candidates participating in the debate, as determined by the NYC Campaign Finance Board, will be incumbent Jumaane Williams and New York State Rep. Jenifer Rajkumar.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

News 4's David Ushery and Melissa Russo will moderate the debate alongside POLITICO Senior New York Editor Sally Goldenberg.

The debate will last one hour.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

How to watch the Public Advocate Primary Debate

On Wednesday, June 11, the debate will air live in English on the NBC New York streaming channel and with a Spanish translation on the Telemundo Noreste streaming channel. It will also be available on nbcnewyork.com, the NBC New York app, telemundo47.com and the Telemundo 47 app.

On Sunday, June 15, an encore presentation will air on television at 9 a.m. on WNJU Channel 47 and at 9:30 a.m. on WNBC Channel 4, along with all the digital and streaming platforms of NBC New York and Telemundo 47.

When is the primary election in New York City 2025?

Primary election day in New York City will be Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

When is early voting in New York City?

Early voting in New York City will take place Saturday, June 14, 2025 through Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Where do I vote in the New York City election?

You can find your polling place and see a sample ballot at the Board of Elections website.

When is the last day to register to vote in the New York City election?

The last day to register to vote in person is Saturday, June 14 for the primary election and October 25, 2025 for the general election. That's also the same days that a mail registration must be received by the Board of Elections.

How do I register to vote in New York City for the upcoming election?

Residents can register to vote online, online through the DMV, by mail or in-person. Details are available on the Board of Elections' website. Applications are available online in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean and Bengali.