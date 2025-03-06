NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams to announce she is running for mayor

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams will announce her candidacy for mayor in the coming days, NBC New York has learned.

Speaker Adams, who is not related to Mayor Eric Adams, is the first-ever African American to lead the City Council. The Hollis, Queens, native has been part of the council since 2017.

"New Yorkers can't afford to live here, City Hall is in chaos, and Donald Trump is corrupting our city's independence. It’s time to stand up," Adrienne Adams said in a statement, adding her campaign would be "no nonsense, no drama — just my commitment to leading with competence and integrity.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I never planned to run for Mayor, but I’m not giving up on New York City. Our city deserves a leader that serves its people first and always, not someone focused on themselves and their own political interests," her statement read.

On Tuesday, Adams gave her final State of the City address as council speaker, which she called her "grand finale." In a speech that certainly sounded like she was eyeing a run, Adams touted her accomplishments, like housing and maternal health.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

She also took shots at President Trump's administration, saying their "cruel crusade against immigrant families, within a nation of immigrants, is threatening our democratic values."

Notably during her address, Adams never mentioned Mayor Adams by name.

"New York City is bigger than one person, and our city deserves leadership that prioritizes its people over individual glory or interests," she told the crowd, which included key leaders like the head of the United Federation of Teachers. "We can show the nation what the land of the free and home of the brave look like we can do this."

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew wouldn't go so far as to endorse Adams, but did say Adams has been "a great friend of the teachers."

She joins a crowded pool of Democrats running to unseat the incumbent mayor. That includes former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who officially declared his candidacy on Saturday after weeks of speculation. Scott Stringer, Brad Lander, Jessica Ramos, Zellnor Myrie and Zohran Mamdani are among the others to throw their hat in the ring in the race for City Hall.