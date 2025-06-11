New York City

Who is most likely to be an unaffiliated voter in NYC? Young people and men, study shows

According to a recent study, younger men are more often choosing to be unaffiliated with a political party, compared to any other age group.

By Pritheva Zakaria

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new study found which voters in New York City are least likely to affiliated with a political party, helping give a better idea of who may and may not be participating in the city's primaries in the race for mayor before the races conclude June 24.

According to the study from Reinvent Albany, a nonprofit group focused on government transparency, younger voters and men are the least likely groups to have an affiliation with a political party.

The data shows that just over 29% of white men between the ages of 18 and 29 consider themselves unaffiliated; in the same age range, it is nearly 32% for Black men, nearly 35% for Hispanic men, and nearly 38% for Asian men. For all men in that age bracket, 31.7% consider themselves unaffiliated.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Conversely, women in NYC between the ages of 18 and 29 showed lower percentages in being unaffiliated. For white women, it was 22.6%; for Black women, it was 24.2%; Hispanic women at 26.9%; and 29.7% of Asian women. Overall in the age range between 18-29, just over a quarter of women in NYC consider themselves unaffiliated.

The study released by John Mollenkopf, the director of the Center for Urban Research at the CUNY Graduate Center, provides a new estimate of party affiliation among NYC voters. Mollenkopf said he based his estimate on data from voter rolls and the American Community Survey, and will update the estimate by using more sophisticated statistical methods later in the year.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The data shows an age gradient for all groups, with the youngest voters much more likely to be unaffiliated than the oldest voters. NYC men are more likely to be unaffiliated than women. Among groups of men, Asian voters are least likely to be in a political party, followed by white, Hispanic and Black men.

However, there is still a comparatively low level of party affiliation even among young Black men. Young women are more likely than older women to be unaffiliated, though at lower rates than men, the study showed.

Politics

Elections 14 mins ago

How New Jersey's Democratic primary played out on each candidate's home turf

Trump Administration 57 mins ago

Trump's EPA aims to roll-back regulations on pollution from power plants

This data goes hand-in-hand with a recent survey done by the NYC Campaign Finance Board which found that one in five registered NYC voters are unaffiliated — which roughly counts for over a million voters, nearly half of whom are under 40. More information can be found here.

The data from Mollenkopf's study can be found here.

This article tagged under:

New York CitypoliticsQueensDecision 2025
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us