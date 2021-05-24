Number of NYers Who Say Cuomo Should Not Resign Dips in a Month, New Poll Shows

The number of New Yorkers who say Gov. Andrew Cuomo should not resign has dropped in a month as the state attorney general's probe into allegations of sexual misconduct and his administration's handling of nursing home deaths continue.

In a new poll released Monday by Siena College, registered voters said the Democrat should not resign by a 49-41 percent margin, compared to last month's margin of 51-37 percent. Voters' approval of Cuomo's handling of the pandemic has also decreased, from 60-32 to 58-35 percent, but his favorability rating increased a bit after plunging to all-time lows.

There's a huge difference in opinion of the governor between his party and Republicans, according to the poll. While Democrats are divided, Republicans and independents think Cuomo has committed sexual harassment, Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

“Democrats continue to say Cuomo should not resign by a two-to-one margin, as Republicans say he should resign by a now larger than two-to-one margin,” Greenberg said.

While many New Yorkers still don't want the three-term governor to resign, a lot of them (37 percent) want a new governor in 2022, up from 33-57 percent last month.

There have been multiple revelations in the past month that may have impacted public opinion of Cuomo, including reports that said CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was involved in strategy sessions on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations against his older brother.

Cuomo press secretary Richard Azzopardi said that “there were a few phone conversations, with friends and advisers giving the governor advice.”

Earlier this month, Cuomo disclosed that he was paid a $3.1 million advance to write his COVID-19 leadership book last year and under his publishing contract will make another $2 million on the memoir over the next two years. That total windfall of more than $5.1 million further inflamed critics who have said it was inappropriate for Cuomo to personally enrich himself with a self-congratulatory book, published just as the state was seeing a deadly resurgence in infections last October.

Cuomo also was under more criticism over the involvement of some of his staff in preparing the book for publication. New York Attorney General Letitia James is now also investigating the role some of Cuomo's aides played in “drafting, editing, sale and promotion” of the book, but Azzopardi has repeatedly said that state employees who helped with the book did so on their own time in a “volunteer” capacity.

James' investigation into multiple allegations against the Cuomo is expected to be lengthy and complex, with the attorney general saying Friday that the probe will “conclude when it concludes.”

James told reporters the ongoing investigation into whether the governor sexually harassed women, including female employees, is “very thorough and comprehensive.” Her office is also looking into whether Cuomo's vaccine czar Larry Schwartz, leveraged COVID-19 vaccine shots when called at least three Democratic county executives to gauge their loyalty to the governor and whether they would urge him to resign.

Schwartz has acknowledged making the calls but said he “did nothing wrong” and denied discussing vaccines during those conversations.

James' office is expected to release a final report to the public with its findings.

The governor has said he didn't do anything wrong and that he expects the report will prove it.