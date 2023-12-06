NJ lawmaker wants to track, repair every pothole in the Garden State

New Jersey Senate Minority Leader Anthony M. Bucco (R-25th dist.) is getting serious about repairing potholes on state roads with new legislation.

The new bill would require the state's Department of Transportation to begin providing information about potholes on state roads in its annual Roadway Pavement System report

Bucco's pothole bill was recently approved by the Senate Transportation Committee.

“Every day, New Jerseyans navigate a complex network of roadways to commute throughout our State. It is imperative that our roads are maintained for the safety of our commuters,” said Bucco in a statement on the legislation. “Unfortunately, New Jersey faces a significant problem with potholes along our State roads. My legislation would help improve State road maintenance by requiring the DOT to begin providing information about pothole repairs and pothole damage claims in their annual report to the Legislature.”

In a statement discussing the reason for the new bill, Bocco's office noted that under current law, the NJDOT is required to provide an annual report to the Governor and lawmakers on New Jersey’s roadway pavement system.

The DOT uses this report to identify, repair and maintain projects that were completed throughout the fiscal year, Bocco's office said.

But, the office said in a statement, this report currently does not include information about potholes.

According to Bucco's office, if it becomes law, this bill would require the DOT to begin including information about pothole repair projects and their cost in their annual report.

The DOT would also be required to conduct a cost analysis, and, Bucco's office noted, the department would report on the number of pothole damage claims submitted by commuters on state roadways.

This information would also be made available to the public, the office said.

“This bill takes an important step towards improving road safety and transportation transparency,” Bucco said in a statement. “By obtaining pothole repair and damage claim data from the DOT, the legislature can work towards implementing targeted solutions that enhance roadways throughout the Garden State.”

