NJ Gov. Murphy Nominates Son of Sen. Bob Menendez to Port Authority Board

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy nominated the son of the state's senior senator to a position on the Port Authority's Board of Commissioners.

Robert Menendez Jr. was one of three nominees announced on Thursday. His father is Democrat Bob Menendez, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2006.

The junior Menendez is currently a lawyer with the law firm Lowenstein Sandler, and served in the Port Commerce Department before that, the governor's announcement stated. During his time there, he worked on "various port initiatives and legal matters," the governor's office said.