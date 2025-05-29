9 candidates qualify for 1st NYC Democratic mayoral primary debate next week

Nine candidates have qualified for the first New York City Democratic mayoral primary debate, which will be held Wednesday, the Campaign Finance Board announced.

NBC 4 New York/WNBC, Telemundo 47/WNJU and POLITICO New York will partner together to host the debate after being selected by the Campaign Finance Board.

"Participation in these debates is required for candidates who opted into the city’s Matching Funds Program and who meet the debate stage criteria (listed below)," the CFB said in a press release.

The list of qualified candidates for the June 4 debate, according to the NYC Campaign Finance Board (in alphabetical order) are:

Adrienne Adams Michael Blake Andrew Cuomo Brad Lander Zohran Mamdani Zellnor Myrie Jessica Ramos Scott Stringer Whitney Tilson

The debate, which will begin at 7 p.m., will air live on WNBC-TV and across WNBC's and WNJU-TV's streaming and digital platforms, including the NBC 4 New York and Telemundo Noreste streaming channels.

Each broadcast will be translated into Spanish for WNJU audiences and will also include a sign-language interpreter and closed captioning access for the hearing impaired for both WNBC and WNJU audiences.

“The debates at 30 Rock will be informative, engaging, and help voters make their preferred choices at the ballot box. Our team understands the critical issues facing the city and we’re listening to what New Yorkers want to hear from the candidates,” said Amy Morris, Senior Vice President of News for NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47, when the debates were first announced. “We also look forward to working with the Campaign Finance Board on increasing voter engagement.”

The debate will originate from WNBC's 30 Rockefeller Center studios. No audiences will be present.