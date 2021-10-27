New York Attorney General Letitia James Plans to Run for Governor: Sources

New York Attorney General Letitia James intends to run for governor, a source with direct knowledge of her plans confirmed to NBC New York.

The source said that an announcement is likely to come on Friday. Multiple sources told NBC New York that James will likely release a video announcing her candidacy. The announcement could happen sooner, but Friday is the plan, the sources said.

Earlier on Wednesday, an adviser to James said that she had "made a decision regarding the governor's race," but did not share what the decision was, and that she would announce it "in the coming days."

The news comes as New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams filed paperwork to officially declare that he is running for the position as well, according to the state's Board of Elections. The paperwork was filed on Oct 18.

Williams posted a video to Twitter, and stated why he decided to run.

3 years ago when I was exploring a statewide run, I saw enthusiasm all across New York— and heard about shared struggles.



Now I’m hearing many of the same struggles, because the same systems are in place.



We’re still here fighting, and I’m seeing the same enthusiasm for change pic.twitter.com/en8IxxxG91 — Jumaane Williams (@JumaaneWilliams) October 27, 2021

Williams was the first Democrat to officially declare that he will be running against Gov. Kathy Hochul, who took over the office just a couple of months ago after Andrew Cuomo resigned in the face of multiple sexual harassment scandals and other scandals related to the COVID pandemic, including a book deal and his handling of nursing homes.