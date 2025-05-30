New poll shows NYC mayor race may be tightening, as Mamdani inches closer to Cuomo

Andrew Cuomo’s campaign calls it an outlier. Zohran Mamdani says Cuomo has “hit his ceiling.”

And Brad Lander’s interpretation of a new Emerson College poll? “This is a three-person race!”

The candidates weighed in after Emerson's late-May survey of 500 registered voters showed Cuomo prevailing, 54% to 46% over Mamdani, after ten rounds of ranked choice voting.

But many New York City voters are only just now focusing on the nine Democratic candidates set to take the debate stage on NBC New York come June 4th.

“We are under existential threat,” said Esther Robinson, an artist, who appeared with Lander on Thursday morning at an East Village arts space.

Lander, the city comptroller who is running for mayor, has proposed creating a Deputy Mayor for The Arts to make sure funding needs are met.

“We deserve better. We deserve a better run, more equitable NYC,” said Nikki M. James, a Tony Award-winning actress also concerned about arts funding.

Cuomo, who has been leading in the polls, this week told supporters the best way to confront economic anxiety is to raise wages. That includes his new proposal to make the minimum wage $20 by 2027.

“And that will put more money in peoples pockets,” said Cuomo.

But Assemblyman Mamdani, who is trying to pull off an upset in next month’s primary, said Cuomo has flip-flopped on the minimum wage issue — and has been all too silent about protecting immigration rights.

“We are not willing to give up anyone in this moment,” said Mamdani. “Whereas Eric Adams and Andrew Cuomo give up everyone.”

Early voting begins two weeks from Saturday, on June 14.

NYC Democratic mayoral primary debate: What to know

The list of qualified candidates for the debate, according to the NYC Campaign Finance Board (in alphabetical order) are:

Adrienne Adams Michael Blake Andrew Cuomo Brad Lander Zohran Mamdani Zellnor Myrie Jessica Ramos Scott Stringer Whitney Tilson

