NBC News to Host Town Hall With Trump on Thursday

President Donald Trump will take part in an NBC News town hall event in Miami on Thursday, the network announced on Wednesday.

The town hall, moderated by "TODAY" anchor Savannah Guthrie, will take place on the same evening that Joe Biden is doing his own town hall in Philadelphia on ABC News. Trump and Biden were supposed to hold their second debate on Thursday night but it will instead take place on Oct. 22.

During the one-hour town hall, Guthrie will moderate a conversation between Trump and a group of Florida voters.

It will take place outdoors at the Pérez Art Museum in accordance with guidelines set forth by health officials and consistent with all government regulations.

