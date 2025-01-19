‘Meet the Press' features exclusive interviews with Speaker Johnson, Rep. Jeffries ahead of Inauguration

"Meet the Press" Sunday will feature exclusive interviews with House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The episode comes the day before President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office for a second term as the 47th president of the United States.

In addition to the conversations with Johnson and Jeffries, the show will feature a segment with Martin Luther King III, a day before MLK Day marks the legacy of the civil rights leader.

MTP moderator Kristen Welker also spoke by phone with Trump on Saturday.

What time is Meet the Press on?

"Meet the Press" airs at different times in markets. In the New York metro area, it airs at 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

What channel is Meet the Press on?

Meet the Press is on NBC every Sunday morning.

How can I watch Meet the Press?

You can watch Meet the Press on your local NBC station, including NBC 4 New York, as well as on the streaming service Peacock. Previous episodes are available on Peacock and NBC.com.