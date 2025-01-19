Donald Trump

‘Meet the Press' features exclusive interviews with Speaker Johnson, Rep. Jeffries ahead of Inauguration

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

"Meet the Press" Sunday will feature exclusive interviews with House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The episode comes the day before President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office for a second term as the 47th president of the United States.

In addition to the conversations with Johnson and Jeffries, the show will feature a segment with Martin Luther King III, a day before MLK Day marks the legacy of the civil rights leader.

MTP moderator Kristen Welker also spoke by phone with Trump on Saturday.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

What time is Meet the Press on?

"Meet the Press" airs at different times in markets. In the New York metro area, it airs at 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

What channel is Meet the Press on?

Local

Weather 57 mins ago

Winter weather alerts to take effect ahead of snow Sunday in New York metro area

Long Island 23 hours ago

Long Island teens have heads shaved during playground robbery: police

Meet the Press is on NBC every Sunday morning.

How can I watch Meet the Press?

You can watch Meet the Press on your local NBC station, including NBC 4 New York, as well as on the streaming service Peacock. Previous episodes are available on Peacock and NBC.com.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us