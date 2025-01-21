Inauguration Day

Visitors ditch luxury purses outside Capital One Arena before Trump presidential parade

By NBC New York Staff and Joseph Olmo, News4 reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some looking to attend the presidential parade inside Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., had to make a tough choice when they got to the security checkpoint outside: Ditch your bag, or lose a shot at seeing the presidential parade.

For most, it didn't seem like that hard of a choice.

Scores of handbags — some of them with luxury names on them — were seen tossed on the ground along with garbage outside side of the arena where President Donald Trump was hosting the presidential parade. The event is typically held outdoors, but was moved inside due to the frigid weather.

Bags from brands such as Louis Vuitton, Lululemon, Longchamps and Kate Spade appeared to be left outside, photos from a reporter at the scene showed. The items did not appear to abide by the policy that prohibits large bags.

