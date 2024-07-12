Long Island

Long Island bill could mean jail time, $1,000 fines for face masks that hide identity

By Greg Cergol

NBC Universal, Inc.

A county on Long Island could become one of the first legislative bodies in the tri-state to ban face masks that conceal the wearer's identity — with violators facing potential fines and even jail time.

Nassau County Legislator Mazi Pilip proposed the bill after talking to a constituent she said was attacked at a recent protest. Pilip said she wants to unmask those responsible for the violence.

"Having them covering their faces, thinking they can do whatever they want. This is absolutely unacceptable," said Pilip.

Violators could face fines up to $1,000 and possible time behind bars. The bill is supported by all 12 Republican legislators in the county.

There are exemptions from the law, such as those wearing masks for health or religious reasons. But who gets to decide how to enforce that distinction? The legislature's top Republican insisted police will be able to identify the difference.

"I very much doubt anyone is go to stop a little old lady wearing a mask for health reasons," said Legislator Howard Kopel.

It wasn't entirely clear how the bill would be implemented or enforced, a concern raised by the NYCLU, which said in a statement that the legislation "puts people of color and protestors the government disagrees with in its crosshairs."

"We’re seeing a pattern of laws being proposed where we don’t know how they will be enforced," said Debra Mule, a Democratic legislator in Nassau County.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has considered a mask ban on New York City Transit, and other state legislators have proposed similar mask restrictions.

The proposed bill could be voted into law as early as August.

