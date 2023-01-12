List of George Santos Lies: All the Mistruths the Congressman Is Accused of Telling

New York Rep. George Santos is facing a laundry list of allegations that he's lied about virtually everything in his personal and professional backstory - some of which he's acknowledged, some of which he's remained silent on.
Following is a list of what Santos, a Long Island Republican representing New York's third congressional district, allegedly lied about, and what he has admitted or denied:
- Lying about where he went to school - Santos has admitted that he did not attend the universities he had previously claimed on his resume.
- Lying about where he worked - Santos has admitted lying about this as well.
- Lying about owning a number of rental properties - Santos claimed to own a series of rental properties but later acknowledged he didn't.
- Lying about being robbed of his rent money - Santos said he was once mugged while on his way to pay his rent in Queens. The NYPD has no record of such a robbery.
- Lying about being Jewish - Santos repeatedly said during his campaign he was a proud American Jew - but later backtracked and identified as "Jew-ish" after reporting raised questions about his ethnicity.
- Lying about his criminal status in Brazil - Santos has stridently denied committing crimes in Brazil or anywhere else, but Brazilian prosecutors have moved to reopen a years-old fraud case against him.
- Lying to donors - CNBC reported that Santos' staff impersonated staffers for now-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in order to raise funds from wealthy donors. Santos' lawyer would not answer CNBC's question about whether Santos knew of the deception.
- Lying about his athletic accomplishments - Long Island GOP officials said Santos told them he was a star volleyball player at Baruch College; Santos has already acknowledged he never attended the school.
- Lying about the timing of his mother's death - Santos has publicly said that the 9/11 attacks claimed his mother's life, though she died in 2016 and there is no evidence of a connection.
- Lying about his campaign finances - Santos has denied any improprieties in his fundraising, but law enforcement sources tell News 4 that federal prosecutors are looking into his campaign finances amid claims of fraud and improper donations.
