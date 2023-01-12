List of George Santos Lies: All the Mistruths the Congressman Is Accused of Telling

New York Rep. George Santos is facing a laundry list of allegations that he's lied about virtually everything in his personal and professional backstory - some of which he's acknowledged, some of which he's remained silent on.

Following is a list of what Santos, a Long Island Republican representing New York's third congressional district, allegedly lied about, and what he has admitted or denied:

Long Island GOP officials said Santos told them he was a star volleyball player at Baruch College; Santos has already acknowledged he never attended the school. Lying about the timing of his mother's death - Santos has publicly said that the 9/11 attacks claimed his mother's life, though she died in 2016 and there is no evidence of a connection.

Santos has publicly said that the 9/11 attacks claimed his mother's life, though she died in 2016 and there is no evidence of a connection. Lying about his campaign finances - Santos has denied any improprieties in his fundraising, but law enforcement sources tell News 4 that federal prosecutors are looking into his campaign finances amid claims of fraud and improper donations.