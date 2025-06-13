A business on Long Island is on a mission for change.

Mark Cronin, the owner of Melville Sock Company, which employs people with various special needs, is calling on state lawmakers to right a major wrong. He said a current law allows companies to pay disabled workers as little as five cents an hour.

"It’s time. It’s time that John and our colleagues are treated fairly," said Cronin.

He was referring to his son John, who was born with Down syndrome. For the last nine years, John has helped his dad run the Farmingdale sock company that has sold over 2 million pairs.

If John had been working for someone else, the federal law passed more than 85 years ago allows his employer to pay him, as a disabled person, just pennies an hour.

But the owners of John's Crazy Socks see things differently. Their business employs 22 people with what they describe as different abilities. All are paid above minimum wage.

"They want to be here. they’re enthusiastic. They care about they do," said Mark Cronin. "It’s awesome. We succeed because of our colleagues."

The Cronin father and son team are now lobbying to eliminate the so-called "subminimum wage."

In New York, there are 23 companies that have federal permission to pay less than minimum wage to roughly 1,500 disabled workers.

"I’ve toured these facilities and don’t see much dignity in doing piecework," said upstate New York Assemblyman Phil Steck, the sponsor of a bill to end what he calls an exploitive practice.

However, it appeared likely that Albany lawmakers would fail to pass that legislation for the eighth legislative session in a row.

"Literally, one of the main opponents to the bill, his argument is: 'What else are they going to do?'" Steck said.

At least 13 other states have already voted to eliminate the "subminimum wage."

"We want my colleagues to be paid fairly," said John.