New York Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado launched a Democratic primary challenge against Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday, saying in a video announcing his campaign that the state needs “bold, decisive, transformational leadership.”

"Let's not drop the ball on figuring out what it is we're fighting for. We believe in facts, truth, liberty, the rule of law and justice for all," Delgado said. "Listen, the powerful and well-connected have their champions. I'm running for governor to be yours."

Delgado did not mention Hochul by name in the video, but he told The New York Times, “People are hurting and New York deserves better leadership.”

Hochul selected Delgado to be lieutenant governor and her running mate in May 2022, after then-New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin was arrested on charges related to campaign finance fraud. Delgado fueled speculation he could challenge Hochul when he announced in February that he would not serve as Hochul’s running mate as she seeks another term next year.

Delgado and Hochul have had some high-profile disagreements, including when Delgado called on then-President Joe Biden to end his 2024 re-election bid and said embattled New York City Mayor Eric Adams should resign.

Delgado was first elected to the House in 2018, winning a crowded primary that year and going on to defeat GOP Rep. John Faso in a competitive district in the Hudson Valley.

Democratic Governors Association executive director Meghan Meehan-Draper responded to Delgado's announcement by saying the DGA is "is 100 percent behind Governor Hochul as she continues to deliver for New York, take on Donald Trump, and build the operation it will take to beat Republicans up and down the ballot in 2026."

"For years, Governor Hochul has been underestimated — and each time proved her critics wrong," Meehan-Draper said.

Republicans are eyeing New York as a possible pickup opportunity next year, despite its Democratic lean. New York saw the largest swing towards President Donald Trump of any state in the country last year, as Trump made gains in other blue states. But the state is still an uphill climb for Republicans, as Trump lost New York by 13 points last year.

GOP Reps. Mike Lawler and Elise Stefanik have been considering running for governor.

Stefanik responded to Delgado's announcement Monday by saying in a statement that Hochul's "own Lieutenant Governor that she hand picked is now primarying her which shows she has lost support not just from Republicans and Independents, but Democrat New Yorkers as well."

"It is time for new leadership to save New York from the decades of catastrophic failed policies of single-party Democrat rule," Stefanik added.

Lawler also responded to Delgado's announcement in a post on X, writing in part that Hochul "must be defeated in 2026 and replaced with a Republican Governor who can restore balance and common sense to Albany."

