Harris calls on the US ‘to turn the page on hatred and division' as she crisscrosses Philly

Kamala Harris told a church congregation Sunday that the United States is “determined to turn the page on hatred and division.”

The vice president's visit to Philadelphia's Church of Christian Compassion, where the pastor introduced her at a worship service as “the voice of the future,” was the first stop of the day in the largest city in swing state Pennsylvania and a critical Democratic stronghold. The presidential nominee is trying to energize supporters with a little more than a week to go before the Nov. 5 election.

In her remarks, Harris drew on the story of the Apostle Paul, who overcome difficulties to spread the word of Jesus.

“In hard times when we may grow weary in doing good, we must remember the power that works within us, the divine power that transformed Paul’s life, guided him through shipwreck and sustained him through trials," Harris said.

After Harris spoke, W. Lonnie Herndon, the church’s senior pastor, delivered a sermon about compassion and how "strong people never put others down, they lift them up.”

“In nine days we’ll be able to do this,” Herndon said as he made the motion of turning a page. “Turn the page,” the congregation shouted in unison.

“We are going to get out and vote," he said as Harris listened from her seat in the front row. “And let me be crystal clear. We are not electing a pastor. We are electing a president that will deal with these divided United States, bring us back together.”

Harris planned to stop later at a barbershop, a Puerto Rican restaurant and a youth basketball facility before speaking at a rally.

The vice president and Tim Walz are expected to visit all seven battleground states in the coming days, part of a final blitz before the Nov. 5 election.

She has tried to keep the focus on abortion rights in the closing stretch of the campaign, including during appearances with Beyoncé and Michelle Obama. In an interview with CBS News that aired Sunday, Harris declined to say whether she would support any restrictions on abortion, emphasizing the need to restore Roe v. Wade.

“It is that basic,” Harris said.

The nationwide right to abortion was overturned two years ago by the conservative majority on the Supreme Court that included three justices nominated by Donald Trump while president.

“My first priority is to put back in place those protections and to stop this pain and to stop this injustice that is happening around our country,” Harris said.

She also brushed off Trump's claim that he would not sign a national abortion ban if elected. “He says everything, come on," Harris said. "Are we really taking his word for it?”

While Harris campaigns in swing state Pennsylvania, her running mate will be in Las Vegas on Sunday. On Monday, the Minnesota governor will visit Manitowoc and Waukesha, Wisconsin, before joining Harris for a rally in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where the singer Maggie Rogers is scheduled to perform.

Harris will be in the nation's capital on Tuesday to deliver what her campaign calls her “closing argument” in a speech from the Ellipse, a grassy space near the White House. It's the same place where then-President Donald Trump spoke on Jan. 6, 2021, when the Republican called on his supporters to march on the Capitol.

Walz is scheduled to campaign Tuesday in Savannah and Columbus in Georgia.

Harris plans to visit North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Wednesday. The event in Madison, Wisconsin, is expected to feature musical performances by Mumford & Sons and others.

Walz will be in Charlotte and Asheville, North Carolina, that day.

On Thursday, Harris will be in Nevada for rallies in Reno and Las Vegas, and in Phoenix. The band Maná will perform in Las Vegas and Los Tigres del Norte will perform in Phoenix.

Walz plans to campaign in Harrisburg and Erie, Pennsylvania, and Detroit.