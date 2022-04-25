Judge Plans to Hit Pause on Biden Effort to End Trump-Era COVID Restriction at Border

A federal judge said Monday he intends to temporarily block the Biden administration from lifting the coronavirus border restriction known as Title 42.

It would be a victory for Republican-led states and some led by Democrats that sued to keep the immigration policy initiated in the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays of the Western District of Louisiana announced his intent to grant the motion during a virtual status conference Monday.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced this month that the administration would lift the Title 42 restrictions on May 23, allowing families and single adult asylum-seekers who had been turned away at the U.S.-Mexico border during the pandemic to enter the U.S. and make asylum claims.

