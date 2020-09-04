2020

Biden Confirms Virus Test, Says He'll Be Tested Regularly

By Bill Barrow and Will Weissert

Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks on the state of the economy, Sept. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden said Friday that he's been tested at least once for the COVID-19 virus and promised he will be tested regularly during his general election campaign against President Donald Trump.

The Democratic presidential nominee told reporters of his testing protocol during a wide-ranging news conference in which he blasted Trump for downplaying the coronavirus and thus ensuring that it will continue to kill Americans and ravage the economy.

For much of the summer, Biden's advisers deflected questions about whether the former vice president was being tested himself as he anchored his campaign almost exclusively from his Delaware home, traveling sparingly as a precaution.

Politics

Decision 2020 41 mins ago

‘Who the Heck Does He Think He Is?': Biden Responds to Report on Trump Military Comments

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Trump Repeats Call For Voters To Vote Twice, Illegally

“They’re going to do it on a regular basis,” Biden said of the testing.

He noted that the Secret Service agents assigned to protect him and “everyone” else who comes into his home is tested already. Biden said he didn’t know specifically when his next test would be.

“I just, ‘yes, sir,’ show up and put my head back," Biden said. "I imagine it’ll be sometime this week, but it will be a regular basis.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

2020Joe Biden
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us