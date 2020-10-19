4 Years Later: After Prison Stint, Anthony Weiner Reflects on Possible Role in 2016 Election

In 2016, Anthony Weiner found himself at the center of yet another scandal: his computer was seized after explicit texts sent to a minor were made public and emails tied to Hillary Clinton were discovered, leading to the FBI's opening of an investigation into the former presidential candidate days before the election.

Now a convicted sex offender and failed New York City mayoral candidate, Weiner has jumped back into professional life, far from politics.

The former congressman now serves as Chief Executive Officer of IceStone, a manufacturer in the Brooklyn Navy Yard that makes countertops out of broken glass. He's picked up the pieces and figured out how to make something new.

“I’m an embodiment of the idea people redefine themselves and that no one should be disposed of," Weiner says from the factory floor. “We take things that can be recycled and used again."

The idea of second chances isn't lost on Weiner. His return to the working world follows more than a year in prison for sending explicit material to a 15-year-old girl.

“We don’t want to be judged by our worst moments. But whether we get up from those worst moments," he says.

Years earlier, Weiner resigned from the House of Representatives after the sexting scandal was exposed, then finished fifth in the Mayor’s race when he got caught again sending lewd pictures.

“There are lot of bad habits that I no longer have in my life," Weiner says. "I take it one day at a time and I’m grateful.”

He’s also aware some in New York — and beyond — believe he is at least a part of the reason Donald Trump was able to ascend to the the presidency. Eleven days before Election Day 2016, FBI director James Comey notified Congress the bureau was investigating Weiner’s laptop and possible links to Hillary Clinton’s email server (Clinton's top aide at the time — Huma Abedin — was Weiner’s wife at the time).

Clinton herself called the Comey letter a key factor in her defeat.

“When you lose the election people come up with a lot of reasons Trump was elected - I do have people who come up and say that,” Weiner says.

In 2017, Abedin filed for divorce from Weiner, but they seem to have reconciled.

"My wife and son are well. My wife is active, she’s helping Hillary Clinton who has a podcast - Jordan is back at school we are very blessed.”

The longtime politician also acknowledges that his political hat has been hung up for good.

“My days in elected life are over," he says. “I still think about these policy issues but you’re not gonna see Anthony Weiner in the ballot anytime soon."