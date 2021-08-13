‘I Did The Right Thing': Cuomo Says He's ‘Not a Martyr' in First Comments Since Resigning

In what are his first comments since he announced he would resign as governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo said that he believes he "did the right thing" — but still didn't sound like he was backing down from his stance that he did nothing wrong.

Cuomo told New York Magazine that he felt like he "did the right thing for the state" by resigning, but not because he thinks he was guilty of sexual misconduct. If anything, it seemed that he viewed his resignation as doing the state and legislature a favor, because he told the magazine that he would "win" his impeachment trial, and make the legislators look like "fools."

“I’m not gonna drag the state through the mud, through a three-month, four-month impeachment, and then win, and have made the State Legislature and the state government look like a ship of fools, when everything I’ve done all my life was for the exact opposite. I’m not doing that. I feel good. I’m not a martyr," Cuomo told New York Magazine.

He also said he wasn't sure what he was going to do once he leaves office, but said that "disappearing" is not part of his plan.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I have a voice, I have a perspective and that’s not gonna change. And the details aren’t really that important to me to tell you the truth. You know? I’m a New Yorker, I’ve lived here, I’ve lived in Queens, I’ve lived in the city, I’ve lived upstate, I’ve lived everywhere, I came to Washington, so that’s … I don’t really care about that. I’ll figure that out. And I think I did the right thing."