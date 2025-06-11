How Cuomo landed a rare Michael Bloomberg endorsement, and what it means for the race

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared on a Bloomberg podcast Monday morning. Later in the day he met with the company namesake: Michael Bloomberg himself, inside the billionaire’s Lexington Avenue offices, according to two people briefed on their sit-down.

That meeting paid dividends a day later, with an endorsement from the former mayor.

“In sizing up the field in the race for mayor, there is one candidate whose management experience and government know-how stand above the others: Andrew Cuomo,” said Bloomberg in a statement. "The question before New Yorkers is not: Who is the perfect choice? No mayor is perfect. The question is: Who is the best choice? To me, that choice is clear: Andrew Cuomo."

Nine candidates squared off in the first NYC Democratic mayoral primary debate, looking to make their case to voters as to why they should be the Democratic nominee in the November election. The NYC primary is on June 24, with early voting beginning on June 14.

Cuomo responded in a statement, “in this critical moment as New York City faces another crisis, I appreciate Mayor Bloomberg’s support and faith in my vision for a stronger, safer, more affordable New York City for all.”

But Cuomo’s leading rival in the Democratic primary, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, who appears to have cut closed the gap with the frontrunner in recent weeks, dismissed the Bloomberg endorsement.

“The billionaires are consolidating around Andrew Cuomo because they know he will preserve the broken status quo,” said a campaign spokesman. “New Yorkers are rallying behind Zohran Mamdani because they are ready for a new generation of leadership that puts working people first.”

Other candidates in the crowded Democratic field insist there are still twists ahead.

“I think you’re gonna see even more movement to a third lane. I call it the Garcia lane,” said former Comptroller Scott Stringer, referring to Kathryn Garcia, the former Dept. of Sanitation chief who nearly became mayor in 2021. “That’s what we are striving to do.”

Current Comptroller Brad Lander focused Tuesday on immigration protection in the wake of the California crisis, urging protesters here to show restraint.

“And work very hard to do it in a way that deescalates,” said Lander. “And not give Trump what he wants.”

Meanwhile in Brooklyn this afternoon, tenant leaders backed New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams.

"She was putting a lot of funding for public housing,” said Joel Gross, the tenants advocate at the Williams Houses, which is made up of a diverse assortment of Orthodox Jews, African American and Latino tenants.

Speaker Adams, who has trailed in most polls, was not buying into the perception the primary is a two-person battle between Cuomo and Mamdani.

“I am in this race to win it. Period, point blank, full stop,” she said.

Meanwhile Mayor Eric Adams, who has swung verbal jabs at Cuomo during his weekly question and answer briefings, on Thursday offered something of a backhanded compliment to Mamdani. Saying the Democratic socialist has been the most consistent on policy in the democratic field.

“You’ve got to respect that,” said the mayor. “You don’t have to like it but respect it. The rest of them can’t say that.”