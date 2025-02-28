Has there ever been an official language of the USA?: Trump English language order, what to know

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order making English the official language of the United States, two White House officials told CNBC on Friday.

With the new executive order, federal agencies could continue to provide documents and and support in other languages, but according to a fact sheet reported by CNBC, it "encourages new Americans to adopt a national language that opens doors to greater opportunities," according to the fact sheet.

The order was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Trump English language executive order

President Trump's executive order would be designated a national language for the United States for the first time in the country's history.

Is there an official language of the United States?

There is not currently or ever has been an official language of the United States.

"The United States does not have an official language. English is the most widely used language in the U.S., and some states designate it as their official language," according to USA.gov.

What states have an official language?

Thirty-one states have made English the official language for the state, according to Babbel.

Hawaii has the Hawaiian language, ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, has the official language along with English, the National Park Service says. The state of Alaska has 20 indigenous languages as the official languages, along with English.

In addition to English, South Dakota has an official indigenous language.

"The official indigenous language of the state is the language of the O'ceti Sakowin, Seven Council Fires, also known by treaty as the Great Sioux Nation, comprised of three dialects, Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota," according to a 2019 act by the state legislature.

How many languages are spoken in the USA?

According to the Census Bureau, more than 350 languages are spoken in the United States, with some of the most widely spoken languages besides English including Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese, and Arabic.

U.S. residents also speak many Native North American languages, including Navajo, Yupik, Dakota, Apache, Keres, and Cherokee, the Census Bureau reports.