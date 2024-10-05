House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries says Eric Adams shouldn't resign

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said New York City Mayor Eric Adams should not resign his post amid an historic federal indictment.

Jeffries was asked point-blank during an interview with NBC News about whether Adams should step aside.

"No," the Brooklyn lawmaker put it simply.

“My view is that Mayor Adams, like every other New Yorker and every other American, is entitled to the presumption of innocence and entitled to a trial by a jury of his peers who will ultimately determine his fate within the legal system," he continued.

Jeffries added, “At the same time, it’s important for Mayor Adams to articulate to New Yorkers in a compelling way a plan and a path forward to ensure that the city is continuing to function and run in a manner that meets the needs of everyday New Yorkers and in a manner that New York City, which we believe is the greatest city in the world, deserves.”

The minority leader's comment stand out, in part, because support for Adams' has waived among fellow Democrats since the indictment broke last week.

Jeffries' comments come as a new poll reflect a majority of New Yorkers want Adams to vacate his post. A recent Marist poll found that 69% of people surveyed think the mayor should resign.

At his arraignment, Adams pleaded not guilty to federal corruption and bribery charges.