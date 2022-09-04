Gov. Phil Murphy Addresses Speculation of Presidential Run in 2024

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy addressed speculation Sunday morning over whether he's interested in a bid for the White House.

During an interview on Fox News, Murphy was asked if he's planning to run for president in 2024. The Democrat did not answer with an outright "no," but said he would support President Joe Biden if he seeks re-election.

"I've said this publicly and I said it to the president privately. He's says he's running, I take him at his word. Assuming he does run, he'll have no bigger backer than yours truly," Murphy said.

Murphy also discussed a long-promised review of the state's response to the pandemic, including policies affecting long-term care facilities and school closures.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The idea was first brought up two years ago.

Murphy didn't give specifics, but said the review would happen "soon."