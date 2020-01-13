Gov. Cuomo Heading to Puerto Rico in Wake of Earthquakes

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is heading to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of earthquakes.

The Democrat's office says he plans to travel to Puerto Rico Tuesday and Wednesday.

"New York has been a tremendous supporter in the recovery of Hurricane María and now they get hit with earthquakes and it’s ongoing," Gov. Cuomo said at a press conference. "Puerto Rico has not just had 1, 2 or 3 earthquakes, they still had tremors as of last night."

The ground in southwest Puerto Rico has been shaking since Dec. 28, with more than 1,280 earthquakes, of which more than 100 were felt and more than 70 were of magnitude 3.5 or greater. Recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

The repeated aftershocks have left many island residents scared, fleeing their homes and staying in shelters. More than 500 homes have been reported as totally destroyed, and nearly 4,000 people living in shelters. Thousands still remain in the dark without power as well.

"The point of the visit is basically to assess the damage and determine how we can best help," Cuomo said. "Can we help with engineering, can we help with the power plant, can we help with supplies — what do they need that we can best provide."

The director of Puerto Rico's Electric Power Authority has ordered the temporary closure of the company's largest plant, which crews had been inspecting for damage caused by earlier quakes.

Cuomo said New York has been sending state power authority officials to assist in recovery efforts.