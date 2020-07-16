Decision 2020

Chemistry Professor Nancy Goroff Is Democrats' Pick to Take on Republican Rep. Zeldin

person holds up a sign that reads "vote"
Getty Images

Chemistry professor Nancy Goroff has won a Democratic congressional primary in New York and is set to face two-term Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin in November.

Goroff’s victory came in a field of four candidates in the 1st Congressional district on eastern Long Island.

The 51-year-old Democrat, who is on leave of absence from Stony Brook University, campaigned on a platform of job creation and tackling climate change.

Zeldin has represented the district since 2015 and sits on the foreign affairs and financial services committees. Goroff assailed him during the campaign for his staunch support of Trump.

New York’s primary election was held on June 23, but large numbers of ballots have continued to arrive by mail. An Associated Press analysis of ballots returned so far indicated Wednesday that Goroff’s lead was too large for opponents to overcome.

Goroff defeated commercial real estate lender Perry Gershon, attorney Bridget Fleming and business consultant Greg Fischer.

