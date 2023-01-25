George Santos Delivers Chick-Fil-A to Reporters, Dodges Ask on ‘Assassination Attempt'

U.S. Rep. George Santos reminded reporters once again Wednesday that he would comment on his admitted lies, and the revolving allegations since, "when there are remarks to be made" -- and treated those staked outside his office to Chick-fil-A, a day after sustaining them with donuts which, by all accounts, were mainly eaten.

"No remarks for you right now," the Long Island Republican said when peppered with questions on his way to the elevator. "When there are remarks to be made regarding anything you want, we will make those remarks. I just hope you guys patiently wait, and in the interim, we will be in touch."

Asked specifically about newly surfaced claims Santos previously made -- that he was the target of an assassination attempt and mugged on Fifth Avenue in the middle of the day -- the embattled politician told reporters to look into it.

"You guys do such a good job at investigating," Santos said.

The NYPD said Tuesday it had no record of any mugging or any attempt on the now-congressman's life.

A strong majority of New York voters - including about half of Republicans - believe Rep. George Santos should resign from Congress amid the ongoing scandal tied to his history of lying, according to a new poll released Monday. NBC New York's Andrew Siff reports.

The questions came in the wake of Rachel Maddow's Monday night show playing video of a Brazilian podcast Santos recorded in December. In Portuguese, he first claimed there was an attempt on his life. During the same podcast, he claimed muggers attacked him in August 2021 in the heart of midtown, on Fifth Avenue and 55th Street, midday.

Santos said on the podcast that the robbers took his watch, briefcase and shoes.

Most New Yorkers said they didn't believe the robbery claim and recent polls show they want him to resign. Santos has admitted to embellishing his job credentials but said an ethics investigation won’t deter him from serving in office.