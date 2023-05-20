George Santos Names Himself Treasurer of His Own Reelection Campaign

Good help is hard to come by. Probably even harder when the place where you work is looking into expelling you from their midst, and your facing a criminal investigation.

Rep. George Santos was in need of a treasurer for his 2024 reelection campaign that he has remained adamant he will be continuing despite the myriad of controversies and falsehoods that have surfaced. And after a search, he has found the perfect candidate.

That candidate's name? George Santos.

The embattled Republican from Long Island named himself to the position, according to documents from the Federal Election Commission. He has also listed himself as "custodian of records."

George Santos was combative when facing cameras after he was charged, calling the 13-count indictment a "witch hunt." The Long Island congressman faces federal charges that could land him in prison for 20 years — here's what they mean for his immediate political future. NBC New York's Andrew Siff and Greg Cergol report.

Santos' previous campaign treasurer resigned earlier this year.

The reelection prospects remain unclear for Santos given the ongoing fraud charges he faces as well as the public outrage over lies he told about his personal and professional background. Still, he has refused to resign.

It comes after a resolution to expel him from Congress was sent to the House Ethics Committee on Wednesday, as Republicans opted to not have the vote held on the floor.

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), who introduced the resolution, wanted the entire House of Representatives to vote on it Wednesday, but the Republican majority in the House voted 221-204 to refer it to the committee — which has already been investigating Santos since March.

Garcia's motion introduced on Tuesday was privileged, meaning it had to be addressed in a 48-hour span. But it would have needed a two-thirds majority to pass, which was not expected to happen anyways.

No Republicans voted against the referral. Seven Democrats, including the five on the House Ethics Committee, voted present.

Garcia said it's a "cop out" to send the package to the committee. GOP Rep. Nick LaLota, who represents NY's 1st district on Long Island, didn't want to send the package to committee either, but said it was better than nothing.

"I would have preferred there to be enough votes to expel the sociopath scam artist, Congressman D’Esposito has spearheaded the next best option: To refer this matter to the Ethics Committee where we expect a result within 60 days and for the terrible liar to be gone, by resignation or expulsion, before August recess," Rep. LaLota said in a statement.

After Wednesday's vote, Santos told reporters that "everyone is innocent until proven guilty."

"I have a right a constitutional right to defend myself and I will do that. And I look forward to doing that. I look forward to seeing the process play out. And if the Ethics Committee finds a reason to remove me, that is the process," Santos said.

He said he has not yet met with the committee, but has been "complying" with them. Santos added that “of course” he will willingly step down if the Ethics Committee recommends he does so.

The freshman congressman from Long Island was accused on May 10 by federal prosecutors of embezzling money from his campaign, falsely receiving unemployment funds and lying to Congress about his finances. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Santos pleaded not guilty to 13 charges. After entering the plea, Santos remained adamant that he had no plans to resign — and in fact would continue seeking reelection.