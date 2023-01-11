George Santos ‘Disgraced' and Should Resign From Congress, GOP Leaders Say

Virtually the entire Republican leadership of New York's Nassau County called on Rep. George Santos to resign from Congress, saying he was "disgraced" and needed to step aside.

Santos represents New York's 3rd District, which includes most of the county, and the call Wednesday from the leadership of his own party is the strongest yet against the embattled freshman.

In recent weeks, Santos has admitted to lying about his educational background, his work experience and his investments -- and he faces an even longer list of alleged fabrications he has not yet acknowledged or refuted.

Republican donors say they were "duped" by Santos; Democrats have already filed ethics complaints against him.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Earlier Wednesday, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy gave a very pointed "no" when asked by reporters if Santos would be assigned to any of the House's key committees.

NBC New York's Rana Novini reports.

Were Santos to resign, Gov. Kathy Hochul would have 10 days to call a special election to replace him, which would have to be held between 70 to 80 days from the date of that proclamation.