Lincoln Chafee

Former RI Gov. Lincoln Chafee Files to Run for President as Libertarian

Chafee on Sunday registered the ``Lincoln Chafee For President'' campaign committee with the FEC

Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee has filed to run for president as a Libertarian.

Online records show that the former governor of Rhode Island on Sunday registered the ``Lincoln Chafee For President'' campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission.

Chafee moved to Wyoming last year and joined the Libertarian Party. He was a Republican in the U.S. Senate and became an independent after losing his seat in 2006. Chafee was then elected Rhode Island governor in 2010 as an independent and became a Democrat in office.

Politics

impeachment 15 mins ago

John Bolton ‘Prepared to Testify’ in Senate Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed

Elizabeth Warren 1 hour ago

Julián Castro Endorses Elizabeth Warren in Presidential Race

He didn't run for reelection but mounted a short-lived run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2015.

This article tagged under:

Lincoln Chafee
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Better Get Baquero Investigations Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us