Former NYC Social Services Boss Joins Consulting Firm Founded by Adams' Ex-Chief of Staff

Gary Jenkins, New York City's recently departed Social Services Commissioner, is joining Oaktree Solutions — the consulting firm founded by Mayor Eric Adams' former Chief of Staff, Frank Carone.

The new firm has taken on some real estate clients with business before the Adams administration, but both Carone and Jenkins say they will not be conducting any lobbying because of the one-year lobbying ban impacting former city officials.

As recently as last week, when NBC New York asked Carone if he could confirm reports from three sources that he had hired Jenkins, Carone said it was "not a done deal."

But Tuesday, a Carone spokesman confirmed the hire, saying in a statement "Gary is an extraordinary public servant who did great things for the city of New York. We're thrilled to have him on our team for the next chapter of his career."

Jenkins' more than three-decade-long career in NYC social services ended abruptly, when he announced his departure in February after just over one year as DSS commissioner. Non-profits and lobbyists said he had been unsuccessfully job hunting since last fall, not long after a series of embarrassing missteps.

The Department of Investigation opened a probe in August after NBC New York reported that Jenkins fired his chief spokeswoman Julia Savel, after she claimed he had tried to cover up violations of the right-to-shelter mandate in the city's homeless system, deluged with an influx of migrants. That investigation is still ongoing. Jenkins denied that he had tried to conceal illegal conditions in his shelter system, claiming he was unaware that housing families with children on office benches and floors violated widely reported court orders.

"To help others is my calling," Jenkins said in a telephone interview Monday.

Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins said there was no cover up at a press conference Friday, but dodged other questions relating to the situation. News 4's Melissa Russo reports.

A spokesman for Oaktree said Jenkins will serve as the firm's managing director for social services, beginning on April 3. But Jenkins was unable to name any social services clients he would be assisting.

Oaktree spokesman David Meadvin acknowledged that the firm does not represent any social services clients at the moment. But Jenkins said he believed the publicity around his new role would result in "folks reaching out" to engage the firm.

Jenkins insists his departure from the top job at DSS after 37 years had nothing to do with the DOI investigation, nor other controversies related to the city's handling of tens of thousands of migrants since last spring. Asked why he was looking to leave his position as early as last fall, Jenkins said his family had been the recipient of shelter services when he was a child growing up in New York.

The city's Dept. of Investigation is opening an investigation after an alleged coverup of illegal conditions in the homeless shelter system — and the termination of a staffer who tried to expose it. NBC New York's Melissa Russo reports.

"I wanted to be the commissioner of the agency that helped me. So I achieved that role," he said, adding that he was now ready to retire and "branch out."

Some sources familiar with Jenkins' job search say they believe that Carone was doing Mayor Adams a favor by hiring Jenkins. Jenkins told NBC New York that City Hall played no role in his job search. Mayor Adams has consistently defended Jenkins as a dedicated and competent public servant.

Jenkins said he looks forward to using his social services expertise to help clients in other states and internationally in his new role.