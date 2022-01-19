Bill Perkins

Former NY City Councilman, State Senator Bill Perkins Reported Missing

Perkins was last seen at his Harlem apartment Tuesday afternoon; his second Council stint ended just three weeks ago

NYPD

Bill Perkins, the Harlem political stalwart who spent more than 20 years representing the neighborhood on the New York City Council and in the state senate, has gone missing, the NYPD said Wednesday.

Perkins, 72, was last seen at his Morningside Avenue apartment around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Standing 5’10” and weighing 175 pounds, he was wearing blue pants, a black sweater, burgundy blazer, black shoes and a beige fedora.  

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Perkins served on the City Council from 1998 to 2005 and again from 2017 to 2021; in between he spent 10 years in the state senate.

News

Trump Organization 7 hours ago

Ivanka Trump, Don Jr. Misled Financial Institutions About Trump Org. Finances, NY AG Says

coronavirus pandemic 1 hour ago

White House to Give Out 400 Million Free N95 Masks Starting Next Week

He ran for re-election last year but lost his primary by 114 votes.

The City reported extensively on Perkins' campaign, particularly on concerns among colleagues about signs of memory loss and disorientation, all of which his office denied.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Bill Perkins
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us