Former NY City Councilman, State Senator Bill Perkins Reported Missing

Bill Perkins, the Harlem political stalwart who spent more than 20 years representing the neighborhood on the New York City Council and in the state senate, has gone missing, the NYPD said Wednesday.

Perkins, 72, was last seen at his Morningside Avenue apartment around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Standing 5’10” and weighing 175 pounds, he was wearing blue pants, a black sweater, burgundy blazer, black shoes and a beige fedora.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Perkins served on the City Council from 1998 to 2005 and again from 2017 to 2021; in between he spent 10 years in the state senate.

He ran for re-election last year but lost his primary by 114 votes.

The City reported extensively on Perkins' campaign, particularly on concerns among colleagues about signs of memory loss and disorientation, all of which his office denied.