Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie Tricked Into Trolling GOP Gubernatorial Candidate

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was unwittingly tricked into trolling the Republican candidate who is running for governor in Montana.

Christie joined a social media site where he’s paid $200 to provide personalized video messages. The Republican said he donates the money to a nonprofit group that helps those with mental health and substance abuse issues in New Jersey.

Christie told NJ Advance Media he received a request to encourage a man named Greg to return to New Jersey. It turned out the Greg was U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, who once lived in New Jersey and is running against Democrat Mike Cooney for Montana governor.

Take a look at the video message Christie recorded below:

Cooney tweeted the message and the Democratic Governors Association mentioned it in a news release saying, “Even former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie agrees — Greg Gianforte should go back to New Jersey.”

Christie on Thursday criticized Cooney and the DGA on Twitter. Christie said he supports Gianforte.

Shame on @CooneyforMT. Same to @DemGovs. I am doing Cameo to benefit a NJ charity that shelters & treats drug & alcohol addicted pregnant women & they send this misleading request and then push it out as a shot of @GregForMontana. I SUPPORT Greg Gianforte for Governor-absolutely! pic.twitter.com/ey1DB8sSBP — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 29, 2020

Cooney responded to Christie's criticisms by saying that he's "always happy to contribute to a worthwhile and important cause," and that he hopes to "one day laughing about this on the boardwalk over a Taylor ham (?)."