Former CNN anchor wins Democratic primary for Long Island congressional seat, NBC News projects

John Avlon won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House in New York's 1st Congressional District, NBC News projects.

In Tuesday's New York primary elections, Democratic voters on Long Island picked the former CNN anchor as the candidate who will challenge incumbent Republican Rep. Nick LaLota in a district that’s been controlled by the GOP for a decade.

Avlon defeated retired chemistry professor Nancy Goroff in the Democratic primary. The Long Island congressional district has become a priority for Democrats as the party tries to flip suburban seats in New York as part of a strategy to win a House majority.

Nationally, Democratic Party leaders have emphasized moving toward centrist candidates who might fare better in suburban races.

But winning the seat could be an uphill battle for Democrats in November, after Democratic state lawmakers changed its borders during redistricting to make it slightly more friendly to Republicans to improve their chances in other districts.

Elsewhere, in another tightly contested race, Westchester County Executive George Latimer defeated U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman on Tuesday in a Democratic primary in suburban New York that highlighted the party’s deep divisions over the war in Gaza.

With the victory, the pro-Israel centrist Latimer ousted one of the most liberal voices in Congress and one of its most outspoken critics of Israel. Bowman has accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have died in military strikes.

Latimer, who into the race at the urging of Jewish leaders upset with Bowman’s criticism of Israel, is a former state legislator who has served as county executive since 2018. In a victory speech, Latimer called for more civility following the contentious race.

“We have to fight to make sure we don’t vilify each other and we remember that we’re all Americans, and our common future is bound together," he told supporters at an event in White Plains.

“We argue, we debate, we find a way to come together,” he said, adding that all representatives had a duty to find ways to work across political divides and prevent the country from splintering.

Bowman had been seeking a third term, representing a district in New York City’s northern suburbs. His defeat is a blow to the party’s progressive wing and a potential cautionary tale for candidates trying to shape their messaging around the Israel-Hamas conflict.