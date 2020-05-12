Cuomo

Federal Judge Orders Cuomo to Have Sign Language Interpreter at Briefings

A group sought an injunction against the governor in late April to force him to provide in-frame interpretation

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
John Roca/New York Post via AP, Pool

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo must begin having a sign-language interpreter available for his TV briefings no later than Wednesday, a federal judge ruled.

Judge Valerie Caproni ordered the governor to have "in-frame ASL interpretation" during his briefings in a ruling issued late Monday. It came in response to a late-April injunction sought by four New Yorkers.

Up to now, Cuomo's video feed for his daily coronavirus briefings has not had an interpreter in the shot; those who use ASL have needed to go to his website for interpretation.

That has sparked some outrage and demands for change, particularly given that other local daily briefers, including NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, have in-frame interpreters in their video feed.

Cuomo's office, in a letter to the judge, said they were working to resolve technical issues with a goal of having an in-frame interpreter by Wednesday.

This article tagged under:

CuomoCoronavirus
