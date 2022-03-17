Far-Reaching Impacts of Year-Round Daylight Saving Time, From Health to Education

Children might start going to school in darkness next year in exchange for more sun later in the day, while their parents commute home from work with the benefit of light.

Those would be among the effects of ditching standard time and adopting year-round daylight saving time, a change in legislation the Senate passed this week with virtually no opposition.

If the Sunshine Protection Act, as written, were to gain House approval and President Joe Biden's signature, Americans would fall back this November, spring forward in March 2023 and then never change their clocks again.

The potential change could have far-reaching implications in many facets of American life, affecting education, transportation, health and even weather reports on the evening news — some of which may not be beneficial, experts warn.

