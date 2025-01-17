Mayor Adams shares what he did — and didn't — discuss with Trump during meeting

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said his meeting with President-elect Donald Trump went “well,” and shared a few details about what the two did — and perhaps more importantly, did not — discuss.

The Democratic mayor flew on Thursday to Florida to see the president-elect. Adams confirmed that the meeting had taken place Friday in a statement released hours later, in which the mayor said he and Trump had "a productive conversation about New York’s needs and what’s best for our city, and how the federal government can play a more helpful role in improving the lives of New Yorkers."

The pair touched on a number of topics during their meeting, according to the mayor, including the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, getting manufacturing jobs back to New York and the Bronx, and potential federal investments in city infrastructure.

But the mayor's statement put particular emphasis on what was not discussed: namely, the charges he faces.

"To be clear, we did not discuss my legal case, and those who suggest the mayor of the largest city in the nation shouldn't meet with the incoming president to discuss our city's priorities because of inaccurate speculation or because we're from different parties clearly care more about politics than people," the statement from Adams read.

The mayor thanked Trump for meeting with him, adding "I strongly believe there is much our city and the federal government can partner on to make New York City safer, stronger, and more affordable."

When he was asked if they spoke about the new $9 toll for most drivers entering Manhattan that Trump has said he will block when he returns to office, Adams said he would have more to say later. Adams added that he saw Sylvester Stallone during his visit with Trump and told the actor “how much I love his ‘Rocky’ series.”

A spokesperson for Adams had said the mayor wanted to see Trump to “discuss New Yorkers’ priorities." The gathering wasn’t open to journalists.

A federal grand jury indicted Adams in September on charges that he accepted luxury travel perks and illegal campaign contributions from foreign nationals in exchange for favors that included helping Turkish diplomatic officials resolve issues with fire safety inspectors at a diplomatic building in Manhattan. He is scheduled to go on trial in April.

The mayor's visit to see Trump now was castigated by several of his potential opponents in this year's Democratic mayoral primary. Several accused Adams of cozying up to Trump in an effort to get a presidential pardon.

“Who is this meeting for, New Yorkers or Eric Adams? Our city has too many problems right now for us to worry about if he’s fighting for New Yorkers or a hypothetical pardon for himself,” former city comptroller Scott Stringer said on X.

“No one believes that Eric Adams sneaked off to Mar-a-Lago to advocate for the needs of any New Yorkers other than his own,” said state Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani.

Trump said in December that he was open to giving Adams a pardon and has criticized the case against him.

Adams has said he suspects he was prosecuted because he had criticized President Joe Biden's immigration policies. The former U.S. attorney who brought the case has said politics wasn't a consideration.