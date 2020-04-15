2020 Election

Elizabeth Warren Endorses Joe Biden for President

Warren called Biden a "selfless public servant" who's "committed to getting something good done for this country"

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sen. Elizabeth Warren formally endorsed Joe Biden for president Wednesday morning, announcing her support for the former vice president in a video message.

The Massachusetts senator cited Biden's life story, his experience in public office and his accomplishments in explaining her support for the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Warren called Biden a "selfless public servant" who's "committed to getting something good done for this country."

"In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government—and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States," Warren tweeted.

Warren dropped out of the race last month, shortly after a disappointing third-place finish in her home state. She refrained from immediately endorsing Biden or her fellow progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Politics

Coronavirus 2 hours ago

Would You Give Up Health Or Location Data to Return to Work?

who 3 hours ago

‘Not the Time’: Global Criticism Grows on Trump Move to End WHO Funding

Her announcement rounds out a string of recent endorsements for Biden from party leaders as Democrats rally around the presumptive nominee.

Former President Barack Obama, the party’s biggest fundraiser and one of its most popular figures, endorsed Biden on Tuesday. Sanders, who was the leading progressive foil to Biden during the Democratic primary, threw his support behind Biden on Monday.

President Barack Obama endorsed Joe Biden in a web address on Tuesday. Biden served as Obama's Vice President from 2008-2016.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

2020 ElectionJoe BidenElizabeth Warren
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us