Early voting starts today in New Jersey: Here's what to know

Early voting for the New Jersey primary gubernatorial election kicked off Tuesday in New Jersey.

Since legislation passed in 2021 allowing for in-person early voting in New Jersey, many registered voters opt for this option due to busy work schedules, family obligations, or just out of pure convenience.

WHAT IS EARLY VOTING?

This option allows registered voters to cast their ballot in person, using a voting machine, during the designated voting period prior to the actual primary election date. You can now choose to vote, in person, when it’s most convenient for your schedule.

Every county will provide registered voters with this option by establishing in-person early voting locations that will be open from Tuesday to Sunday, June 8 (the Sunday before the New Jersey 2025 primary elections). Early voting is also available for general elections in November.

Primary Election – June 3, 2025 – June 8, 2025

General Election – October 25, 2025 – November 2, 2025

WHO CAN I VOTE FOR DURING THE PRIMARY ELECTION?

For the primary election, registered voters may vote for the candidate(s) of your choice representing the party in which you are registered. The state only recognizes the Democrat and Republican parties for the primary election.

WHERE CAN I CAST MY VOTE DURING THE EARLY VOTING PERIOD FOR THE PRIMARY ELECTIONS?

Each county, depending on its size will designate a minimum of 3 to 10 voting locations for early in-person voting purposes. Early voting polling locations will be open from at least 10 am to 8 pm on Mondays through Saturdays, and from at least 10 am to 6 pm on Sundays.