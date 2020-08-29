Election security

DNI Will No Longer Brief Congress In-Person on Election Security Over Leak Concerns

The move comes weeks before the presidential election and as President Donald Trump continues to downplay the severity of foreign interference

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence will no longer offer in-person briefings to congressional intelligence committees about election security and foreign election interference, according to a congressional official briefed on the matter.

The decision to halt in-person briefings on foreign election interference stemmed in part from concerns over leaks, a DNI official told NBC News.

Although the committees will still have access to classified written intelligence reports, the elimination of in-person briefings means committee members will not be able to question officials about the nuances and meanings behind the written product.

The unprecedented move comes just weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

