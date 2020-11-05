Woman Seen Spitting on NYPD Officer Among Nearly 50 Arrested Amid Election Protests

After a quiet election night in terms of expected unrest in New York City, some intense clashes broke out Wednesday as largely peaceful protesters called for every single vote in the historic presidential election to be counted.

Police say more upwards of 50 people were arrested, including a woman who was seen calling an NYPD officer a "fascist" and spitting on him, but there were no reports of widespread destruction that many stores across the five boroughs with boarded up windows expected. However, it could still be days until millions of votes are counted and with the growing demand for every single legally cast ballots to be counted, city officials and the NYPD say they're prepared for anything over the coming days.

The first large "count every vote" demonstration took place Wednesday on the streets of midtown Manhattan. Hundreds of protesters marched down Fifth Avenue in an organized and peaceful demonstration led by bicycles to help clear intersections of traffic. There was also a large police presence alongside the group, allowing them to march.

Demonstrators have gathered in cities across the country on Wednesday to call for all legally cast ballots to be counted in the presidential election.

The march started with just a few dozen people near the public library, and grew exponentially by the time it reached Washington Square Park, where nearly 1,000 people gathered. As the night wore on, the NYPD said that garbage fires had been started in different parts of the West Village, with police arresting more than 20 people. The NYPD said those arrested hijacked a peaceful protest by lighting fires, throwing garbage and eggs at police. It was not immediately clear what charges they faced.

Among the people arrested was 24-year-old Devina Singh of Schwenksville, Pennsylvania, who was allegedly seen spitting on a law enforcement officer in a video posted by a New York Post reporter, according to an NYPD spokesperson. Singh faces several charges and has prior arrests for resisting arrest and unlawful assembly.

"Actions like this will not be tolerated. Agitators who commit these acts will be arrested," the NYPD's Twitter account said in reaction to the footage. (Warning: the video below contains profanity.)

There were some other tense moments between officers and protesters just a block north of Washington Square Park. Police set up bicycle blockades to stop protesters from marching on Fifth Avenue near East 8th Street, instead guiding them on to the sidewalk. Some demonstrators pushed through, resulting in confrontations and eventual arrests.

Police said that group was not connected to the earlier groups who marched down from midtown. There were also 14 arrests made at separate protests near Union Square for obstructing governmental administration and unlawful assembly.

Officers at the rallies said they confiscated weapons from some members of the crowds, including stun guns, M80 fireworks and dagger-style knives.

A night before, there were little to no reports of any Election night mayhem or even any heated protests. Just before 10 p.m., a crowd gathered and marched near Washington Square Park, while another crowd of largely Trump supporters was seen outside Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. A large police presence was seen at both locations and the demonstrators, most of whom were social justice advocates who have been marching for months, were peaceful.

