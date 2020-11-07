Twitter Reacts to Joe Biden's First Speech as President-Elect

In his first speech as vice president-elect, Joe Biden spoke to a crowd assembled in Wilmington, Delaware. With American flags waving in the air, Biden spoke of unifying the country and getting the coronavirus under control as many onlookers stood by or sat on their vehicles physically distanced.

“I’m a proud democrat, but I will govern as an American president. I’ll work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as those who did. Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end here and now,” Biden said.

He jogged onto stage and took to the lectern after Kamala Harris’ historic speech as the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to be elected vice president of the United States.

Harris dressed in a white pantsuit, with white being a symbol of the suffragist movement.

“You delivered a clear message: You chose hope, unity, science, and yes, truth. You chose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States of America,” said Harris.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

Here’s some of the reactions to their speeches on Twitter.

My friend’s 80-year-old mom taking in our new VP @KamalaHarris’ historic moment. My heart!!!! pic.twitter.com/rIDyYdqTk0 — Payman Benz (@PaymanBenz) November 8, 2020

A cliffsnotes version of Joe Biden’s speech could be summarized as #WhatUnitesUs 😀. I truly believe most of America would like to work together to solve our challenges. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) November 8, 2020

I hope I find a man who loves me as much as President Joe Biden loves Dr. Jill Biden ♥️ — Shinjini Das (@SpeakerShinjini) November 8, 2020

11-year-old: Kamala Harris said that she’s the first woman in this position but not the last



Ayesha: Yes she did



11: So then...maybe my little sister can be Vice President or even President one day?



Ayesha: Yes she can

——



This is why Representation Matters❤️#KamalaHarrisVP — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) November 8, 2020

Joe Biden gave a speech tonight that the man he is replacing was unable and unwilling to give: one of decency, compassion, and unity. He has already done more to heal this nation than his predecessor did in four years.



We're gonna get better. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) November 8, 2020

I broke down when @KamalaHarris said the name of her Indian mom (who raised her to be as fierce as she is) for the world to hear. Indian moms have been mocked for their names, the way they dressed, the food they ate. This moment was vindication. Never get our names wrong again! pic.twitter.com/ddvbPtnIMA — Natasha Chandel (@Natasha_Chandel) November 8, 2020

crying at biden’s speech wbu — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) November 8, 2020

Let me just say, the way Joe Biden constantly elevates the importance, the character, the excellence, the education, the intelligence of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden shows what kind of man he really is. 💙 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) November 8, 2020

Rosa sat, so Ruby could walk, so Kamala could run. pic.twitter.com/iC2V6Zxj7A — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 8, 2020

From the bottom of my heart: thank you. pic.twitter.com/s76oHFkr66 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020