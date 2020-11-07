Joe Biden

Twitter Reacts to Joe Biden's First Speech as President-Elect

"crying at biden’s speech wbu"

By Sarah Glover

In his first speech as vice president-elect, Joe Biden spoke to a crowd assembled in Wilmington, Delaware. With American flags waving in the air, Biden spoke of unifying the country and getting the coronavirus under control as many onlookers stood by or sat on their vehicles physically distanced.

“I’m a proud democrat, but I will govern as an American president. I’ll work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as those who did. Let this grim era of demonization in America begin to end here and now,” Biden said.

He jogged onto stage and took to the lectern after Kamala Harris’ historic speech as the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to be elected vice president of the United States.

Joe Biden Elected 46th U.S. President

Joe Biden's Full Speech: ‘Let This Grim Era of Demonization in America Begin to End Here and Now!'

Kamala Harris' Full Speech: ‘You Chose Hope and Unity, Decency, Science and, Yes, Truth'

Harris dressed in a white pantsuit, with white being a symbol of the suffragist movement.

“You delivered a clear message: You chose hope, unity, science, and yes, truth. You chose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States of America,” said Harris.

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities.”

Here’s some of the reactions to their speeches on Twitter.

